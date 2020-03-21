Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will announce $26.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. Ballard Power Systems reported sales of $16.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year sales of $133.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $136.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $173.70 million, with estimates ranging from $167.40 million to $180.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 36.73%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.56.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -49.13 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.