Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.58. Bancorpsouth Bank reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bancorpsouth Bank.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $245.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

BXS has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bancorpsouth Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BXS stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,822. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.35. Bancorpsouth Bank has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

