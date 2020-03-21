Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAND shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other Bandwidth news, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 690 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $44,705.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,602 shares in the company, valued at $492,533.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,530 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $177,454.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,357 shares in the company, valued at $235,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,256 shares of company stock worth $574,115. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 583.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.61. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $90.63.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. Bandwidth had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

