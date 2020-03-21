Bank of America Corp DE Buys 549,175 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,496,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549,175 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 4.88% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $232,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $50.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.98. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.12 and a twelve month high of $52.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

