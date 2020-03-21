Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 600,282 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,256,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,282 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.36% of Sun Communities worth $188,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,284,000 after purchasing an additional 251,444 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,878,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,010,000 after purchasing an additional 32,927 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,822,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,571,000 after purchasing an additional 106,345 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,664,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,853,000 after purchasing an additional 294,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,383,000 after purchasing an additional 56,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $292,791.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SUI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

NYSE SUI opened at $112.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.19. Sun Communities Inc has a one year low of $102.01 and a one year high of $173.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.98%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.