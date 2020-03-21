Bank of America Corp DE Sells 852,026 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,248,019 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 852,026 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.27% of Regions Financial worth $210,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 177,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,169,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,341,000 after purchasing an additional 190,099 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,404,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,263,000 after purchasing an additional 311,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RF. Robert W. Baird upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

Shares of RF opened at $8.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. Regions Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

