Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 146,890 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,622 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.65% of Shopify worth $296,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Rudd International Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Shopify by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $346.06 on Friday. Shopify Inc has a one year low of $190.38 and a one year high of $593.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $468.02 and its 200 day moving average is $386.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $471.22.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.