Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 22,489 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,786,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.68% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $325,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,382 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $151,498,000. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,687,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,307,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,959,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,481,000 after purchasing an additional 123,354 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $139.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.14. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.42 and a fifty-two week high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

