Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,525,554 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.94% of Citrix Systems worth $280,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,372,000. CDAM UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,234,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 273,496 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,770,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,921 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $22,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,313 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total value of $481,805.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,056 shares in the company, valued at $36,982,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 214 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $25,881.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,018,352.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,079 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTXS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $119.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.65.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.