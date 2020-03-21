Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,310,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,014 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Discover Financial Services worth $280,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 370,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DFS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a price target (down previously from ) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.88.

NYSE:DFS opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.44. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

