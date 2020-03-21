Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,427,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,076 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.76% of Infosys worth $334,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 270,402 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,515,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,077,000 after buying an additional 318,989 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 111.7% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 18.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 610,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 95,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter worth $20,803,000. 16.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

INFY opened at $6.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42. Infosys Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

