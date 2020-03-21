Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 111,902 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,528,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.19% of Willis Towers Watson worth $308,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WLTW stock opened at $152.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.61. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52 week low of $145.93 and a 52 week high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

WLTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra raised Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $243.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

