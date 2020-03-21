Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 142,408 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,899,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,408 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.98% of Williams Companies worth $282,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,379,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,727,000 after acquiring an additional 384,187 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,177,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $383,729,000 after purchasing an additional 145,254 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 705,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,740,000 after purchasing an additional 40,060 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 254,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

In related news, Director William H. Spence bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,398.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $502,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMB opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $29.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.88%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.85.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Recommended Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.