Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 262,540 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,540 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.21% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $288,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $210.74 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $208.31 and a one year high of $311.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.47 and its 200 day moving average is $284.41.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

