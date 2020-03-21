Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 539,355 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,736,426 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 539,355 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.29% of HP worth $385,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of HP by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of HP by 490.6% during the 4th quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 2,274 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.36. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.47.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.