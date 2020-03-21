Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 8,990 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,906,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.69% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $305,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,791,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,940,000 after purchasing an additional 113,527 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,991,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,721,000 after purchasing an additional 410,786 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,652,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,034,000 after purchasing an additional 34,134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,199,000.

SCZ stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.72. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

