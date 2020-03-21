Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,553,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 434,476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.76% of AFLAC worth $293,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth about $2,512,857,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in AFLAC by 7,240.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,738,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,940,000 after buying an additional 1,714,326 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in AFLAC by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,401,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,028,000 after buying an additional 1,707,466 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in AFLAC by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,793,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,597,000 after buying an additional 810,069 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AFLAC by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,075,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,324,000 after buying an additional 435,434 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AFL opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

