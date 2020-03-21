Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,662,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 281,599 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.34% of Synchrony Financial worth $311,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 646.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

