Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,906,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 106,309 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.79% of Analog Devices worth $345,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 2,631 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.32 per share, for a total transaction of $237,631.92. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,843 shares of company stock worth $5,623,586. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $85.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.68 and its 200 day moving average is $112.95. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 48.16%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

