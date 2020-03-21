Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,213,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,738 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.54% of Align Technology worth $338,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 791.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Align Technology by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.83.

In related news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $144.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.60 and a 200 day moving average of $240.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.09. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $334.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

