Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,609 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.95% of Roper Technologies worth $349,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP stock opened at $283.15 on Friday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $395.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

