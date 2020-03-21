Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $280.44 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,375,236 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.47% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $280,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of FCX opened at $5.52 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.00 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.41.

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.