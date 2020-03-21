Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $282.85 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,011,482 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 126,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.62% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $282,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM opened at $153.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.52 and its 200 day moving average is $260.35. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.08 and a fifty-two week high of $281.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MLM. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $292.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $301.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.47.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

