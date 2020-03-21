Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $292.93 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,724,685 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 17,621 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.94% of Electronic Arts worth $292,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $104,489,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $341,093,000 after buying an additional 953,739 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,509,128 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $162,245,000 after purchasing an additional 827,804 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,726,772 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,153,235,000 after purchasing an additional 813,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,515,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total transaction of $53,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,139.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,036 shares of company stock valued at $8,145,994 in the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from to in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.96.

EA stock opened at $86.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.21. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $114.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

