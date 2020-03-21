Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $399.42 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,057,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.80% of Norfolk Southern worth $399,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $979,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,010.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSC stock opened at $123.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.62. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several research firms have commented on NSC. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $237.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.85.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

