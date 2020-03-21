Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,468,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.80% of Nucor worth $307,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 319,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 45,796 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nucor by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 406,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,864,000 after purchasing an additional 33,268 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Nucor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 322,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,775 shares in the last quarter. MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $8,015,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,583,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,123,000 after purchasing an additional 371,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. TheStreet downgraded Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nucor from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

NYSE:NUE opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $61.17.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.