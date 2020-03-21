Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,968,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211,255 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.74% of Prudential Financial worth $278,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,295,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $140,914.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,502.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $3,236,640.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,168,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.62.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.57. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

