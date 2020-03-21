Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,563,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 239,048 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.79% of Allstate worth $288,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Allstate by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Allstate by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in Allstate by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank increased its position in Allstate by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 17,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $73.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.37. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Several research firms have commented on ALL. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Allstate from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.