Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 186,512 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,743,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,512 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.61% of Skyworks Solutions worth $331,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $164,563,000 after buying an additional 211,793 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $17,692,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 202,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,569,000 after purchasing an additional 109,646 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $73.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $66.29 and a 1-year high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on SWKS. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Argus raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.29.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,986.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,482 shares of company stock worth $2,436,651 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

