Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 51,091 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,208,379 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,091 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.44% of ANSYS worth $311,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 518,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,361,000 after buying an additional 336,552 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 752,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,762,000 after buying an additional 214,303 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 659,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,698,000 after buying an additional 162,965 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,820,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 622,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,335,000 after buying an additional 142,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total value of $269,369.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.44, for a total value of $826,671.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,191,658.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,214 shares of company stock worth $10,153,957 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.11.

ANSS opened at $213.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.58. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.25 and a 1 year high of $299.06.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $492.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.59 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.