Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,561,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,641 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.54% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $306,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,376 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11,851.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,026 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,841,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $98,465,000. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,007,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.56 and a 200 day moving average of $114.34. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $79.93 and a 52 week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

