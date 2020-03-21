Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,104,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 542,930 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.93% of Consolidated Edison worth $280,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,036,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,190,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,164,000 after purchasing an additional 65,214 shares in the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LNZ Capital LP now owns 278,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,151,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 88,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,371,000 after purchasing an additional 382,504 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ED. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.56.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $72.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.07 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.93.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

