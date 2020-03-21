Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 16,662 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,948,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.95% of Zimmer Biomet worth $291,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 5,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 12,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.16 and a 200-day moving average of $141.86. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.17.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

