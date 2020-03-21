Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,955,257 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,776,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,955,257 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.87% of Occidental Petroleum worth $320,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,365,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,904,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,804 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,827.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,239,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864,310 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,451,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $265,868,000 after acquiring an additional 254,268 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,356,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $261,957,000 after acquiring an additional 97,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,732,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,233,000 after acquiring an additional 192,364 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Elisse B. Walter purchased 3,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 28,758 shares of company stock valued at $497,151. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

OXY stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $68.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.89%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 217.93%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

