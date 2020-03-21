Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 56,492 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,869,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.76% of SYSCO worth $331,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SYSCO by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SYSCO by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in SYSCO by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in SYSCO by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In other news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $2,823,154.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,328,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,964,659. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYY opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.71.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.41.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.