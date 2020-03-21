Basic Attention Token Hits One Day Volume of $56.15 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $199.76 million and approximately $56.15 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00002187 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, DDEX, Bancor Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.42 or 0.02691673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00193440 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00040563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036388 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,442,571,404 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken.

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Livecoin, DDEX, WazirX, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ABCC, HitBTC, Cobinhood, CPDAX, IDEX, Koinex, Gate.io, Zebpay, BitBay, Binance, Radar Relay, GOPAX, Huobi, AirSwap, Upbit, Poloniex, ChaoEX, Vebitcoin, LATOKEN, IDCM, Ethfinex, Bittrex, Bancor Network, ZB.COM and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.