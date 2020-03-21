Bata Price Up 15.8% This Week (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Bata has a total market cap of $29,021.85 and $191.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Bata has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00618263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016076 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008123 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official website is www.bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io.

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

