Beacon (BECN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $69,311.58

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $69,311.58 and $10.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.0576 or 0.00000925 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00342789 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016071 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000255 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000298 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000196 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,334,975 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,362 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.