Beacon Market Cap Hits $68,695.64 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.0571 or 0.00000956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Beacon has a market capitalization of $68,695.64 and $17.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00345244 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002407 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016551 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000250 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000307 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000204 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,334,398 coins and its circulating supply is 1,202,785 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1.

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

