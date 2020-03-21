Beam Trading Up 19.3% This Week (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Beam has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00004482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit. Beam has a total market cap of $16.05 million and approximately $112.36 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004003 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 57,854,240 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy.

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

