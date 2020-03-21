BeatzCoin (BTZC) Achieves Market Cap of $861,625.75

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded up 409.5% against the U.S. dollar. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $861,625.75 and $44.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000180 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000108 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 360.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BTZC is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,438,201,802 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.