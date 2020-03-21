Beetle Coin (BEET) Market Capitalization Hits $983,292.86

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $983,292.86 and approximately $29,786.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $32.15, $24.68 and $51.55.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00072990 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 219,777,484 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $32.15, $33.94, $18.94, $20.33, $13.77, $50.98, $10.39, $5.60, $24.43, $51.55 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

