BERNcash Hits Market Capitalization of $26,425.63 (BERN)

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One BERNcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. BERNcash has a market cap of $26,425.63 and approximately $26.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BERNcash has traded 49.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.01142515 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00048905 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00034856 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00210113 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008231 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00092084 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

BERNcash Coin Profile

BERNcash (CRYPTO:BERN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official website is berncoin.org. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash.

BERNcash Coin Trading

BERNcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BERNcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

