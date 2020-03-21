Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,014,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,310,978 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.16% of Best Buy worth $264,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth $2,832,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 97.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 233,613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 115,418 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 94.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 20,120 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 11,888,653.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,783,313 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $123,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 249,268 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $51.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $237,107.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,264,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $43,862.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,855.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,558,824. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.94.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

