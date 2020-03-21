BetProtocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $40,797.00 (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, BetProtocol has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. BetProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $40,797.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetProtocol token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.78 or 0.02674745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00194980 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00041064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About BetProtocol

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,675,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com. BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol.

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

BetProtocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

