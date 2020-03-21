BetterBetting (BETR) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, BetterBetting has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $54,855.59 and $11.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetterBetting token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.14 or 0.02826895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00194203 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00040699 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00036581 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BetterBetting’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,910,372 tokens. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org.

BetterBetting Token Trading

BetterBetting can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

