Bezant Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.96 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bezant has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $68,262.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.92 or 0.02663313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00193507 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00036100 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant’s launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,675,628 tokens. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant.

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Bibox, Fatbtc and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

