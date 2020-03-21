Bezop (BEZ) Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Bezop token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, CoinBene, IDEX and Sistemkoin. Bezop has a market capitalization of $125,457.76 and $1,146.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bezop has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bezop Token Profile

Bezop’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork. Bezop’s official website is bezop.io. The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin, LATOKEN, TOPBTC, Exrates, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

