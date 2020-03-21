BidiPass (BDP) Achieves Market Cap of $2.35 Million

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One BidiPass token can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, ProBit Exchange and BitForex. BidiPass has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $810,185.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BidiPass has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00053902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000617 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.22 or 0.04335918 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00069624 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00038249 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016234 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00012111 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003788 BTC.

About BidiPass

BDP is a token. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,380,532 tokens. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass.

BidiPass Token Trading

BidiPass can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

