BigUp Price Down 89.1% Over Last 7 Days (BIGUP)

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded down 83.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One BigUp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BigUp has traded down 89.1% against the dollar. BigUp has a market capitalization of $1,765.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BigUp alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005955 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008496 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About BigUp

BigUp uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing. BigUp’s official website is bigup.club.

BigUp Coin Trading

BigUp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BigUp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BigUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BigUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BigUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.